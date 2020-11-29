Virginia Tech tops S. Florida 76-58, wraps at Bubbleville

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, center, reaches between South Florida's Justin Brown, left, and South Florida's Michael Durr, right, for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. AP

Tyrece Radford scored 21 points, Cody Pemsl came off the bench to spark a breakaway run and Virginia Tech wrapped up a tumultuous three-game stay at Bubbleville with a 76-58 defeat of South Florida Sunday night.

Keve Aluma added 12 points for the Hokies, Hunter Cattoor added 13 while Pemsl and Cartier Diarra scored 10 each. Virginia Tech shot 54% from the floor with 11 assists on 27 baskets.

Virginia Tech (3-0) was caught up in the COVID-19 drama at Bubbleville as Temple, originally scheduled as its second game, went into quarantine after a player tested positive. The Owls were replaced at the last minute with Villanova, ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Virginia Tech toppled the Wildcats in overtime.

David Collins scored 10 points for the Bulls (1-2) and, making 3 of 6 from the free throw line he became the all-time leader in career free throws made in the American Athletic Conference. Collins pushed his total to 438, passing former Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland (437).

Caleb Murphy scored 11 points and Michael Durr 10 points with seven rebounds for South Florida.

Aluma hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer for a 36-23 lead, closing with a 15-5 run over the last seven minutes to break open what had been a tight game. Pemsl scored six points in the breakaway run.

The teams had not played since 1995 when both were in the Metro Conference. Tech's coach Mike Young had been 0-3 against USF’s Brian Gregory, facing him when the two were at other schools.