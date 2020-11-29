Bezuidenhout wins Dunhill, Pedersen makes it 3 in a row

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday, taking advantage of third-round leader Adrian Meronk's collapse in his bid to become the first Polish winner in the European Tour history.

Bezuidenhout closed with a 3-under 69 for a four-stroke victory. He finished at 14-under 274 at at Leopard Creek for his second European Tour title.

Meronk had a 76 to tie for second with American Sean Crocker (72), South African Jayden Trey Schaper (75) and Englishman Richard Bland (70).

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen became the second player in Ladies European Tour history to win three straight tournaments, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-shot victory in the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.

Coming off two victories in Saudi Arabia, Pedersen matched the record streak set by Marie-Laure de Lorenzi in 1989. With her father alongside as her caddie, the 24-year-old Pedersen finished at 15-under 273 at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina. She won for the fifth time in 12 starts and won the season money title.

Spain's Nuria Iturrioz had a 69 to finish second.

JAPAN LPGA

MIYAZAKI, Japan (AP) — Erika Hara won the Japan LPGA's season-ending JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup for her second victory of the year and third overall.

The Japan Women's Open winner in early October, Hara shot an even-par 72 for a two-stroke victory over Ayaka Furue (68). Hara finished at 10-under 278 at Miyazaki Country Club.