Mangakahia returns, No. 23 Syracuse women top Stony Brook

Tiana Mangakahia's return from a battle with breast cancer was impressive as she had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead No. 23 Syracuse past Stony Brook 50-39 on Sunday.

Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy in November, had not played a competitive game in 615 days. She went 4 of 13 from the field but 7 of 8 from the foul line. She also had five turnovers.

She played 37 minutes and prior to the game pronounced herself at 85%. She is Syracuse's all-time assist leader with 591 and led the nation with 9.8 assists per game in 2017-18.

The Orange (1-0) only shot 29% in their season opener, going 2 of 18 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers. However, they held the Seawolves (0-2) to 21% shooting, 3 of 24 behind the arc, and forced 22 turnovers.

Kamilla Cardoso added 14 points for Syracuse.

Nairimar Vargas-Reyes led Stony Brook with 11 points.