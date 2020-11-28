Samuel scores 16 with 18 boards; TCU beats Tulsa 70-65

TCU's Kevin Samuel shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. AP

Kevin Samuel scored 16 points and tied his career high with 18 rebounds and TCU beat Tulsa 70-65 on Saturday night at the Hall of Fame Classic.

Freshman Mike Miles scored nine of his 12 points in the second half and Francisco Farabello finished with 10 points for TCU (2-0).

Brandon Rachal hit a 3-pointer to make it 57-all but 30 seconds later Miles answered with a 3 to give the Horned Frogs the lead for good with 4:16 to play. Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made a layup to trim Tulsa's deficit to 62-60 with 92 seconds left before Kevin Easley found Taryn Todd on the left wing for a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game.

TCU made 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal it.

Rachal had 19 points and eight rebounds and Embery-Simpson finished with 14 points for Tulsa (0-1). Elijah Joiner added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Golden Hurricane scored the first 12 points in a 18-5 run that gave them a 20-10 lead midway through the first half. TCU scored the next 14 points — including two 3s by Farabello and another by RJ Nembhard — to take the lead for good about five minutes later.

Samuel converted a 3-point play to give the Horned Frogs a 44-34 lead with 17 minutes to play.