Northeastern and Howard get season underway in Washington

Northeastern (0-0) vs. Howard (0-0)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Howard are tipping the 2020-21 season off. Northeastern went 17-16 last year and finished sixth in the CAA, while Howard ended up 4-29 and finished 11th in the MEAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern went 6-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Huskies gave up 66.8 points per game while scoring 72 per contest. Howard went 1-12 in non-conference play, averaging 65.2 points and allowing 84.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25