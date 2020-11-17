Fresno Bee Logo
Drummond picks up $28 million option, will stay with Cavs

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond plays against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season. Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond plays against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season. Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option. Tony Dejak AP
CLEVELAND

Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season.

Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.

A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he's under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in eight games with the Cavs, who were one of the eight teams excluded form the Orlando bubble. For his career, Drummond, the No. 9 overall pick in 2012, has averaged 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

