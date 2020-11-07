Fresno Bee Logo
Espargaro claims pole position at MotoGP’s Europa Grand Prix

The Associated Press

Spanish rider Pol Espargaro won pole position for the Europa Grand Prix on Saturday, while overall points leader Joan Mir managed the fifth-best time.

Espargaro steered his KTM bike to the fastest lap at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, ahead of Alex Rins in second.

This season is one of the most tightly contested in recent memory. With three races left, six riders are separated by 32 points. Each race win is worth 25 points.

Fabio Quartararo, who trails Mir by 14 points, will start Sunday’s race from 11th place.

