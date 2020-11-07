Seattle hosts San Jose for a conference matchup

San Jose Earthquakes (8-8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10-5-6, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders take on the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action.

The Sounders are 9-5-5 in conference games. Jordan Morris leads the Western Conference with seven assists. Seattle has 29 assists.

The Earthquakes are 8-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is fourth in the Western Conference with 40 goals led by Chris Wondolowski with seven.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz leads Seattle with 11 goals. Morris has three goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Cristian Espinoza has three goals and six assists for San Jose so far this season. Andy Rios has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

San Jose: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Bradley Shaun Smith (injured).

San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured).