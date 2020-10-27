Willis gets MLS-leading 9th shutout, Nashville tops Montreal

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal, left, is congratulated by Alex Muyl after scoring a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. AP

Randall Leal scored in the 33rd minute, Joe Willis recorded his MLS-leading ninth shutout and Nashville SC beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Tuesday night at Red Bull Arena.

Nashville (7-6-7) is unbeaten in its last four games and moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. Montreal (7-12-2) has lost four of its last five games, and sits two points above the playoff line.

Leal scored his third goal this season. Alex Muyl was fouled near midfield and quickly got up to send a free kick past the defense for a calm finish by Leal.

Willis made two saves and moved ahead of Philadelphia's Andre Blake for the MLS lead in shutouts.