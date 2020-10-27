Los Angeles FC faces Houston following shutout win

Houston Dynamo (4-7-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (8-7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles 2-0, Los Angeles FC plays Houston.

Los Angeles FC is 8-7-3 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles FC leads the Western Conference with 118 shots on goal, averaging 6.2 per game. Los Angeles FC is also the league leader with 47 goals.

The Dynamo are 4-4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 2-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and four assists for Los Angeles FC. Danny Musovski has four goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Darwin Quintero has six goals and three assists for Houston this year. Memo Rodriguez has three goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Houston: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela, Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

Houston: Michael Salazar (injured).