White’s late goal gives Red Bulls 2-2 draw with Fire

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Brian White scored in extra time and the New York Red Bulls salvaged a 2-2 tie against the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

White scored off a scrum in front in the 91st minute.

Chicago (5-8-6) appeared to take control of the match when Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 72nd minute for a 2-1 lead.

Robert Beric tied it 1-all for the Fire in the 51st with a short tap-in near the right post off a feed from Boris Sekulic.

Kyle Duncan scored in the 39th minute to put the Red Bulls (8-8-4) up 1-0. After taking a pass from Jared Stoud, Duncan faked right, planted and then fired the ball with his left foot into the right side of the net.

