Laszewski’s 16 leads 6 Irish in double figures in FDU rout

Notre Dame's Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs (10) shoots during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Michael Caterina

Reserve Nate Laszewski led six Notre Dame players in double figures with 16 points in a 91-66 runaway victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Tuesday.

Fellow reserve Dane Goodwin had 15 points and John Mooney had his fourth double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds as Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (6-1) won their sixth straight since their 76-65 opening-game Atlantic Coast Conference loss at No. 6 North Carolina. Juwan Durham scored 12 points, T.J. Gibbs had 11 points and Rex Pflueger added 10 for the Irish, who shot 51% from the field and had 24 assists on their 32 baskets, 12 from 3-point range.

Coach Greg Herenda’s Knights (1-5) lost their fifth straight despite a game-high 17 points from Xzavier Malone-Key. Brandon Rush, Kaleb Bishop and Elyjah Williams had 10 each for FDU, which was never in it from the start.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 13-0 lead hitting five of its first seven shots before Herenda called a timeout with 15:14 left as his team missed its first eight shots.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The Irish continued to grow the lead to 19 points, 21-2, before FDU’s Brandon Rush drove the lane with 10:03 left to stop a 0-for-18 basket drought for the Knights, who hit 11 of their final 19.

Despite going 2:54 without a point and 5:42 without a basket, the Irish led 42-30 at halftime after the Knights closed the half on a 17-12 run over the final 4:41. In the first half, Gibbs, whose first two baskets were 3-pointers, finished with eight points along with reserve Goodwin while Mooney had seven points with eight rebounds. Rush led all scorers with nine points for the Knights.

Notre Dame took a 20-point lead on Juwan Durham’s free throw with 11:51 to go and cruised from there. The biggest Irish lead was 27 points late.

BIG PICTURE

Fairleigh Dickinson: The woeful shooting start by the Knights, who won the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles to earn an NCAA bid, doomed them from the start. That’s not a good harbinger of things for FDU’s next road excursion Dec. 7 at No. 9 Kentucky.

Notre Dame: The Irish, who entered the game shooting 40.3 from the field (298th among the 351 Division I teams), took a step in the right direction in the first half by hitting 52 percent (15 of 29), including 54 percent from the 3-point line, where they were 29 percent (288th) coming in.

UP NEXT

Fairleigh Dickinson: The Knights return home to play Quinnipiac Tuesday before their visit to Kentucky.

Notre Dame: The Irish play for the first time on the road since their opening 76-65 ACC loss at No. 9 North Carolina when they visit No. 5 Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge next Wednesday.