Report card: grading the 49ers’ blowout of the Packers

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Kevin King (20) in the second quarter during a game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara.

The 49ers dismantled the Packers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC coming a bye week, 37-8, to improve to 10-1 and remain in the conference’s top spot. They did it in front of a national television audience on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and next travel to play the Baltimore Ravens (8-2) and New Orleans Saints (9-2).

Here’s our report card from Levi’s Stadium:

Passing offense: A

Jimmy Garoppolo found rookie receiver Deebo Samuel for a 42-yard touchdown just before halftime to make it 20-0 to put the blowout in motion.

Tight end George Kittle caught all six of his targets for 129 yards in his comeback from left ankle and knee injuries -- including a 61-yard touchdown in the third quarter to push San Francisco’s lead to 30-8. It was Kittle’s third touchdown of the year. Garoppolo held on to the ball too long at times and took three sacks, but was sound throughout the game otherwise. Kyle Shanahan called the performance, “flawless.” It was just his third game of the season with no interceptions. His 145.8 passer rating was his highest in any start of his career. His line: 14 of 20 (70 percent), 253 yards, two touchdowns and an average of 12.65 yards per attempt, which was also a personal best.

Rushing offense: B+

The 49ers had 70 yards on their first 12 carries after their worst rushing performances of the season the last two games against the Seahawks and Cardinals. Garoppolo completed his first six passes while using play action for 122 yards a touchdown, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, proving the importance of the rushing attack to Francisco’s offense. The 49ers put the nail in the coffin when Raheem Mostert went 15 yards through the Packers defense, which wasn’t exactly tackling with much force, with five minutes remaining to make it a 29-point game. San Francisco finished with 112 yards on 22 carries, good for a 5.1-yard average.

Passing defense: A+

Things got off to a fast start when Fred Warner forced a fumble from Aaron Rodgers with a sack on the opening third down of the game giving San Francisco the ball at the 2-yard line, leading to a Tevin Coleman touchdown on the first offensive play. The Packers then had three straight series without a first down. Jimmie Ward had a pair of first-half pass break ups on third down, including a deep play from Rodgers to tight end Jimmy Garaham. Rodgers have just 41 yards while completing 10 of 20 in the first half as San Francisco shut the Packers out. Warner, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa recorded first-half sacks. Bosa’s was his first since Oct. 27 against Carolina. The first three sacks marked 10 games San Francisco had at least three this season. The team finished with five. Rodgers had 104 yards on 20 of 33 completions -- his worst statistical output with at least 30 attempts of his career.

Rushing defense: B

The 49ers early in the second quarter stuffed the Packers on fourth-and-1 at their own 28-yard line thanks to DeForest Buckner and Warner. Nose tackle D.J. Jones got off to a nice start with a pair of run stops early after missing last week’s game with a groin injury. The Packers finished with 117 yards on 28 carries, but the running game never proved consequential as San Francisco built a big lead early.

Special teams: B

Mitch Wishnowsky got the 49ers out of a couple jams with good punts in the first half. Rookie kicker Chase McLaughin, replacing Robbie Gould for a third-straight game, made all three of his field goals, including 48-yarder as the first half expired.

Coaching: A

The 49ers were coming off two hard-fought emotional games against divisional opponents. And many believed the Packers would upset San Francisco and claim the top seed in the NFC. Not so fast. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh got after Green Bay from the jump even without pass rusher Dee Ford. The Packers’ only touchdown came after a questionable penalty on Richard Sherman that negated a third-down stop in the red zone. The 49ers face the Ravens and Saints on the road in their next two games, making Sunday night’s victory a big one. It was a statement to the rest of the NFL.

