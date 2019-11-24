Florida faces Buffalo, seeks 4th straight home win

Buffalo Sabres (10-9-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-6-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Buffalo trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 3-1-1 in division matchups. Florida ranks second in the league recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Sabres are 4-3-0 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 20.8% of chances.

Buffalo defeated Florida 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Yandle leads the Panthers with a plus-seven in 23 games played this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has totaled 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jack Eichel has collected 26 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 13 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Sabres Injuries: Johan Larsson: out (upper body).