Thacker leads Idaho over Walla Walla University 100-50

Damen Thacker had 24 points as Idaho easily defeated Walla Walla University 100-50 on Saturday night. Chance Garvin added 21 points for the Vandals.

Thacker hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

BJ Simmons had 18 points and seven rebounds for Idaho (3-3). Scott Blakney added 11 points and nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season Idaho scored at least 100 points.

Dylan Browning had 16 points for the Wolves. KiAndre Gaddy added eight rebounds. Ethan Ford had six rebounds.

Idaho takes on North Dakota State at home on Tuesday.

