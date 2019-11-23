Red Wings visit the Devils after Bertuzzi’s 2 goal-game

Detroit Red Wings (7-14-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-10-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the New Jersey Devils after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Devils are 4-7-2 in conference play. New Jersey has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 14.5% of chances.

The Red Wings are 2-8-0 in conference matchups. Detroit has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 71.4% of opponent chances.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hall leads the Devils with 15 assists and has recorded 18 points this season. Nico Hischier has scored three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Anthony Mantha has collected 23 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Red Wings. Andreas Athanasiou has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body).

Red Wings Injuries: Mike Green: day to day (upper body), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).