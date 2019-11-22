Muhammed leads Louisiana Tech past North Alabama 82-61

Mubarak Muhammed had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Derric Jean scored 13 points, and Louisiana Tech rolled past North Alabama 82-61 on Friday night.

DaQuan Bracey added 10 points for Louisiana Tech (4-1).

Jamari Blackmon had 24 points for the Lions (2-4).

La Tech led 45-32 at halftime and quickly pushed the lead to 21 with a 13-5 run to open the second half.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A 3-point play by Bracey extended the lead to 61-39 with 15:56 remaining and North Alabama drew no closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

Still, the teams combined for just 18 points in the final 10 minutes, the Bulldogs outscoring the Lions 12-6 over that stretch.

Louisiana Tech plays at Indiana on Monday. North Alabama plays Mississippi Valley State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25