Western Carolina beats Jacksonville 96-94 in 2OT

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Mason Faulkner, playing in his first game with Western Carolina, scored five of his 28 points in the second overtime and the Catamounts beat Jacksonville 96-94 on Thursday night.

Faulkner made two layups and his free throw with 10 seconds to play capped the scoring in the double-overtime. Jacksonville’s Kevin Norman missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.

A redshirt sophomore guard, Faulkner made three 3-pointers and finished 10-of-16 shooting overall. Marcus Thomas added 21 points, Matt Halvorsen had 17 and Carlos Dotson 13 for Western Carolina (3-2).

Destin Barnes scored 20 points to lead Jacksonville (3-4). David Bell had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Dotson hit a jumper with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 76-all. The teams were scoreless in the final 1:30 of the first overtime.

