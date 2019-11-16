Dayton rides Toppin to 90-61 win over Charleston Southern

Obi Toppin posted his second double-double in as many games and Dayton cruised to a 90-61 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Toppin scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Flyers (2-0), who had all five starters score in double figures. Ryan Mikesell and Rodney Chatman added 14 points apiece with Chatman handing out eight assists. Jalen Crutcher finished with 12 points and seven assists, while Trey Landers scored 10..

Sophomore Dontrell Shuler topped the Buccaneers (1-2) with 24 points. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. filled up the state sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Dayton rolled to a 46-33 lead at halftime and quickly pushed its advantage to 20 on Mikesell’s 3-pointer with 11:34 left to play.