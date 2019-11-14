Ledlum scores 14 to lead Harvard past Siena 59-56

Chris Ledlum had 14 points off the bench to lift Harvard to a 59-56 win over Siena on Thursday night.

Justin Bassey had six rebounds for Harvard (3-1). Danilo Djuricic added seven rebounds. Chris Lewis had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Don Carey had 17 points for the Saints (2-2). Manny Camper added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Pickett, the Saints' leading scorer coming into the contest at 20 points per game, had four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Harvard plays Buffalo on Saturday. Siena matches up against Yale on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25