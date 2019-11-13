FIFA hires Arsene Wenger for global soccer development role

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 file photo, former Arsenal soccer team manager Arsene Wenger arrives for the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards. FIFA says it hired Arsene Wenger in a full-time role leading its global work developing soccer. Wenger accepted FIFA’s offer more than two months after it was reported, and one week after talks with Bayern Munich about the German champion’s vacant head coach job. He will oversee the rules-making panel known as IFAB, coaching programs and technical analysis of games at FIFA tournaments. AP Photo

FIFA says it has hired Arsene Wenger in a full-time role leading its global work developing soccer.

The former Arsenal manager accepted FIFA’s offer more than two months after it was first reported, and one week after talks with Bayern Munich about the German champion’s vacant head coach job.

FIFA says Wenger’s title will be Chief of Global Football Development.

He will oversee the rules-making panel known as IFAB, coaching programs and technical analysis of games at FIFA tournaments.

The 70-year-old Frenchman effectively replaces Marco van Basten who was FIFA technical director until October 2018.

Wenger has worked as an analyst for broadcasters since leaving Arsenal last year after 22 seasons.

He led Arsenal to three Premier League titles, seven F.A. Cup trophies, and was beaten finalist in the 2006 Champions League and 2000 UEFA Cup.