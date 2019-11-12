Injury updates: Blair out for season, Staley and Sanders questionable for Cardinals

The 49ers are going to be without backup defensive end Ronald Blair for the remainder of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Monday’s overtime loss to the Seahawks, Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.

That wasn’t the only injury Shanahan addressed during his conference call with reporters. Left tackle Joe Staley (finger) and receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) could miss time as well.

Blair, 26, was having arguably the best season of his career ahead of his free agency this spring. He logged three sacks in limited playing time behind Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, and is highly regarded by the coaching staff for his versatility and work ethic. His knee bent awkwardly when he tackled quarterback Russell Wilson on a run for a loss in overtime.

The 49ers will host workouts for defensive ends Wednesday to find Blair’s replacement, Shanahan said. Kentavius Street remains eligible to return off injured reserve following a cleanup surgery on his knee in September, but Shanahan indicated the 2018 fourth-round pick is better suited as an interior player.

Damontre Moore, who had two sacks in the preseason, is among the defensive ends trying out Wednesday, according to a report from The Athletic. The 49ers also have Jeremiah Valoaga on the practice squad, who had 4.5 sacks in the preseason.

Shanahan also said the team has viable defensive end options already on the roster, noting Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas can line up on the edge when needed.

Staley was a surprise addition to the injury report Tuesday after not being listed following the game Monday night. He fractured and dislocated a finger. He may need surgery, Shanahan said, which could sideline him a “couple weeks.”

“We’re not sure the final decision yet because he’s getting a second opinion,” said Shanahan. “Surgery could be a possibility, but won’t know that until later (Tuesday).”

Sanders is dealing with a rib cartilage issue, Shanahan said, indicating he’ll be day-to-day to begin practice on the short week before facing the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two players whose absences were notable in the overtime loss to the Seahawks are all also facing uncertain statuses heading into Week 11.

Star tight end George Kittle remains on the shelf with knee and ankle injuries after watching the loss from a luxury suite and not the sideline (Shanahan said that was because Kittle wouldn’t have to stand on his injured leg for three-plus hours).

Kicker Robbie Gould will test out his pulled quad Wednesday to see if he can return to practice. His replacement, Chase McLaughlin, missed a game-winning kick in overtime Monday from 47 yards – after drilling the game-tying kick from the same distance at the end of regulation.

Kittle, of course, has been San Francisco’s top pass catcher and run blocker, and the offense struggled mightily without him.

“(I’m) hopeful for them this week, but still pretty similar to last week,” Shanahan said of Kittle and Gould. “... Kittle has a much bigger injury. But Kittle’s a little bit of a different bird. We’re never going to decide ‘No Kittle’ too early in the week. He’s always got a chance with some of the stuff he’s been able to go through here in these last couple years.”

▪ Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who returned to practice last week but was held out of Monday’s game, will continue to be day-to-day and will need to string together a full week of strong practices before getting consideration to retain his starting job, Shanahan said. Witherspoon recently pulled a quadriceps during his comeback from a Week 3 foot sprain.

Emmanuel Moseley has played well in Witherspoon’s absence. He broke up a season-high three passes against the Seahawks (though he may have gotten away with pass interference on at least two).

▪ Running back Matt Breida aggravated an ankle injury again and is uncertain to practice Wednesday, Shanahan said. Breida rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries versus Seattle.

▪ Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair left the game to get checked for a head injury following a collision during the second half kickoff. He’ll begin the week in the concussion protocol. He was replaced by Elijah Lee, who was elevated from the practice squad last week when Kwon Alexander went on injured reserve following pectoral surgery.

▪ Center Weston Richburg exited Monday’s game in the second quarter with a hand injury and returned for the second half. He underwent testing Tuesday and he isn’t expected to miss any time. The Seahawks forced a strip sack of Jimmy Garoppolo that Jadeveon Clowney returned for a touchdown in Richburg’s absence.

Two prime time games added

The 49ers will get two additional night games at Levi’s Stadium, the league announced Tuesday.

The Nov. 24 home game against the Green Bay Packers will be played at 5:20 p.m. local time in the day’s biggest television slot on NBC. It bumps the Seahawks’ trip to play the Eagles from that window.

Additionally, the Rams’ visit to San Francisco in Week 16 will be played Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5:15 p.m. and will be televised on NFL Network.

That means San Francisco is slated for five total prime time games in 2019, which is generally the maximum allotment.