Curry hopes to return from broken hand ‘in early spring’

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. AP Photo

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says he "definitely" plans to return this season from his broken left hand and is hoping to be back on the court at "some point in early spring."

When exactly the two-time NBA MVP will be able to play again remains uncertain. Curry addressed the media Monday night for the first time since getting injured Oct. 30 and said he needs a second surgery on his non-shooting hand, probably in early December, to remove pins that were inserted during the first procedure Nov. 1 that involved his hand and index finger.

"(Managing the) swelling is something that's going to be of the utmost priority early in the rehab process," Curry said, "to get me a chance to come back and get my range of motion back pretty quickly."

The Warriors initially said Curry would be re-evaluated three months after the surgery, which would be early February.