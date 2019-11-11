Cincinnati gets 1st win under John Brannen, 81-59 over Drake

Jarron Cumberland scored all of his 11 points in the first half Monday night, and Cincinnati showed off its new up-tempo offense under John Brannen, beating Drake 81-59 for their new coach's first win.

The Bearcats (1-1) struggled offensively during an opening nine-point loss at Ohio State, going 4 of 21 from beyond the arc. Against Drake, they made the most of a wide-open style installed by Brannen, who came from Northern Kentucky. Brannen replaced Mick Cronin, a defense-oriented coach who went to UCLA after a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Cincinnati opened a 26-point lead in the first half, when it went 8 of 16 from beyond the arc. Cumberland led the way with 11 points, making three of his four shots from beyond the arc. Cumberland played only 4 minutes in the second half as Brannen turned to his bench.

Cumberland's cousin, Jaevin, added 17 points. Chris Vogt had 12 points and three rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center played for Brannen at Northern Kentucky and got an NCAA waiver to play at Cincinnati.

Drake (1-1) relies on 3s but couldn't find many open ones. The Bulldogs matched their school record with 17 3s during an 86-55 win over Kennesaw State, but went only 4 of 19 against Cincinnati. Liam Robbins led the Bulldogs with 12 points and seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Drake has been one of the nation's most prolific 3-point shooting teams the last few seasons, which was the focus of Cincinnati's man-to-man defense. D.J. Wilkins hit an open 3 from the corner to start the game, but Cincinnati clamped down and the Bulldogs missed eight of their next nine shots from beyond the arc while falling behind by 20 points.

Cincinnati is 26-2 in home openers at its current arena, with one of the losses coming last season when Ohio State won the first game in the refurbished arena.

UP NEXT

Drake hosts Kansas City on Wednesday.

Cincinnati hosts Alabama A&M on Thursday.