Bosnian police arrest at least 8 in soccer match-fixing case

Bosnian prosecutors say referees and soccer officials have been arrested in a match-fixing investigation into the country's second division.

The Bosnian Prosecutor's Office says suspects are facing charges of organized crime, bribery and abuse of position. It adds the suspects are implicated in "demanding and receiving gifts and other benefits" to fix the outcome of matches during the 2018-19 season.

The prosecutors' statement says police searched several locations throughout Bosnia. They say the operation is ongoing.

Bosnian media say at least eight people have been detained, including prominent referees, club managers and other officials.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The arrests come while UEFA is looking to create a multi-national agency that would help coordinate match-fixing investigations.