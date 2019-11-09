Saturday’s best

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs as Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) chases him in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. AP Photo

STARS

—Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 393 yards and three TDs, and the No. 1 Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory.

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for a season-high 250 yards as the No. 16 Badgers outlasted No. 18 Iowa 24-22.

—Jarren Williams, Miami, set a school record with six TD passes and the Hurricanes clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville.

—Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, passed for 339 yards and three TDs to help the 13th-ranked Gophers hold on for a 31-26 victory over No. 5 Penn State for their first win over a top-five team in 20 years.

—Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for three TDs and ran for another in the first half as the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled to a 73-14 win over Maryland.

—Shane Buechele, SMU, threw five TD passes and the No. 23 Mustangs bounced back by beating East Carolina 59-51.

—Kedon Slovis, USC, threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns to help the Trojans hold off Arizona State 31-26.

—Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for a career-high 363 yards and three TDs and the 10th-ranked Gators rolled over Vanderbilt 56-0.

—JoJo Binda Jr., San Diego, rushed for a career-high 227 yards on 13 carries as the Toreros rolled past Stetson 51-7

— Mason Gray, Robert Morris, returned two interceptions for TDs in a 41-21 over Duquesne.

— Tommy Bryant, Kennesaw State, accounted for five TDs in a 38-35 win over Campbell.

Austin Simmons, South Dakota, threw four TD passes and ran for a fifth score as and the Coyotes defeated Youngstown State 56-21.

—Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, threw five TD passes and became the Hawks' all-time TD passing leader in a 49-38 win over North Alabama.

—Jack Cook, Dayton, threw four TD passes and ran for another as the Flyers defeated Marist 59-35.

—JP Shohfi, Yale, caught four TD passes in a 59-35 win over Brown.

___

TIGERS TAKE DOWN TIDE

LSU's losing streak to Alabama is over. Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy bid just got stronger.

Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory Saturday.

The Tigers are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings. And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from 'Bama.

And the challenges were plentiful.

The Crimson Tide rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to three times to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It seemingly kept going from game seemingly over to game on.

The showdown lived up to its billing as a duel between two high-powered offenses and star quarterbacks with President Donald Trump attending. Tua Tagovailoa launched an 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 1:21 left after the Tigers' own scoring march.

___

GOPHERS TOP NITTANY LIONS

The progress made by Minnesota in coach P.J. Fleck's third season had been met by natural skepticism outside the long-languishing program, with even the most ardent fans in full prove-it mode for this game of unbeaten teams against Penn State.

From start to finish, the Gophers matched the moment. They took down the Nittany Lions with a narrative-altering performance.

Jordan Howden picked off Sean Clifford's pass in the end zone with 1:01 left, the third interception thrown by Penn State's quarterback, and 13th-ranked Minnesota held on for a 31-26 victory for its first win over a top-five team in 20 years.

Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a dismantling of fifth-ranked Penn State's staunch defense, as Minnesota (9-0, 6-0, No. 17 CFP) stayed on track for its first trip to the Big Ten championship game. For a program has not won the conference since a shared title in 1967, this is a whole new world.

___

NUMBERS

16_Years since Columbia had beaten Harvard before a 17-10 overtime victory.

20_Total TDs by SMU's Xavier Jones, breaking the school record of 19 set by Eric Dickerson in 1981.

40_First downs by No. 3 Ohio State in its 73-14 win over Maryland.