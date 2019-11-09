Anderson scores 32 to lift Brown past Canisius 75-68

Brandon Anderson had a career-high 32 points as Brown got past Canisius 75-68 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 12 for 14 from the foul line.

Zach Hunsaker had 15 points for Brown (2-0). Tamenang Choh added 10 points and 11 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers. Matt DeWolf had seven rebounds for the home team.

Malik Johnson scored a career-high 24 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Griffins (0-1). Corey Brown added 10 points.

Brown takes on Quinnipiac at home on Wednesday. Canisius plays Albany on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25