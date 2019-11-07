Godfrey lifts Purdue Fort Wayne past Manchester 91-80

Jarred Godfrey had 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Manchester 91-80 on Thursday night.

Matt Holba had 16 points as six Mastodons scored in double figures. Tionne Rollins added 13 points and Dylan Carl had 12 and nine rebounds. Marcus DeBerry added 11 points and Brian Patrick chipped in 10 for Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1).

Jared Andis had 18 points for the Spartans, a Division III school. Cortez Buckner added 14 points with Jalmen Sullivan chipping in 11.

Purdue Fort Wayne faces Southeast Missouri on the road on Sunday.

