Jets forward Bryan Little has perforated eardrum

Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) is helped after getting hit in the head with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little has a perforated eardrum and is dealing with vertigo after a teammate's shot struck him near the ear.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Little is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for his return.

Little was injured Tuesday night in Winnipeg's 2-1 home loss to New Jersey. He was skating behind the net midway through the third period when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point that hit Little on his left side of his head. He was transported to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches before he was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre's neurological unit.

The 31-year-old Little has two goals and three assists in seven games after sitting out the first nine because of a concussion.

The Jets recalled forward Joona Luoto from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 22-year-old Finn could make his NHL debut Friday night when the Jets host Vancouver.