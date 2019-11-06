Cole Anthony leads No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard TJ Gibbs guards North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) while North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) and Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. AP Photo

Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener Wednesday night.

With his father — former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony — in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants' 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers. Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.

Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, and T.J. Gibbs added 19 for the Fighting Irish.

NO. 23 PURDUE 79, GREEN BAY 57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help Purdue beat Green Bay,

The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against nonconference foes. Proctor spent the last two seasons at High Point.

Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points.