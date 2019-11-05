Bell lifts North Texas over Oklahoma Christian 79-40

Thomas Bell posted 16 points as North Texas easily beat Oklahoma Christian 79-40 on Tuesday night.

Zachary Simmons had 14 points for North Texas. Umoja Gibson added 12 points.

Dedrian Parmer Jr. and Johnatan Reyes-Valdez led Oklahoma Christian with seven points each.

North Texas visits No. 25 VCU on the road on Friday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25