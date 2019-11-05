Islanders host the Senators following shutout victory

Ottawa Senators (4-8-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (10-3-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit New York after the Islanders shut out Buffalo 1-0. Semyon Varlamov earned the victory in the net for New York after collecting 27 saves.

The Islanders are 6-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the league shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.0 goals on 27.0 shots per game.

The Senators are 3-4-0 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 12.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 25, New York won 4-2. Nick Leddy recorded a team-high 3 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with six goals, adding five assists and collecting 11 points. Josh Bailey has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Vladislav Namestnikov leads the Senators with five goals and has recorded 9 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.6 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Sabourin: day to day (upper body).