Heat have big first quarter, rout Rockets 129-100

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the net against Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) and forward Danuel House Jr. (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Meyers Leonard added 21 and the Miami Heat led by 41 points on the way to a 129-100 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Jimmy Butler scored 18 points and had nine assists for the Heat, and James Johnson had 17 points in his season debut. Miami is 5-1, matching the best six-game start in franchise history.

James Harden scored 29 points for Houston, and Russell Westbrook was held to only 10. The Heat had 38 assists to Houston's 19, in a game that was decided very early.

It was a record-setting opening quarter for the Heat — resulting in the third-biggest lead after 12 minutes in the NBA's shot-clock era, starting with the 1954-55 season. Miami led 46-14 after that first quarter. The only bigger leads after one quarter since the shot clock was put into play came when the Los Angeles Lakers led the Sacramento Kings 40-4 after one quarter on Feb. 4, 1987, and the Baltimore Bullets leading the Kansas City-Omaha Kings 45-12 after one quarter on Dec. 9, 1972.

KINGS 113, KNICKS 92

NEW YORK (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Buddy Hield had 22 and Sacramento beat New York for its second straight victory following an 0-5 start.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points, and Richaun Holmes had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus Morris scored 28 points for New York. The Knicks have lost three straight to fall to 1-6.

PACERS 108, BULLS 95

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 points and Indiana beat Chicago.

Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and seven assists. Indiana was missing injured forward/center Myles Turner (ankle), center Domantas Sabonis (calf contusion) and All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (knee).

Zach LaVine scored 21 points for Chicago. The Bulls are 0-5 on the road