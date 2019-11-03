Sports
Cleveland takes on Dallas in out-of-conference contest
Dallas Mavericks (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
Cleveland faces Dallas in out-of-conference action.
Cleveland finished 19-63 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point distance last season.
Dallas went 18-34 in Western Conference play and 9-32 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks shot 44.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (personal).
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: day to day (right knee).
