Pulisic scores again as Chelsea beats winless Watford

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, left, and Watford's Christian Kabasele battle for the ball during the English Premiership League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. John Walton

Christian Pulisic scored again as Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to keep pace with title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

In just the fifth minute, Jorginho showed excellent vision to hit a long first-time pass through the Watford defense to send Abraham one-on-one with goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Abraham left Foster no chance with a chipped finish for his ninth goal in 11 league games.

Making his second start in the league since August after a hat trick last time out, Pulisic scored off a low cross from Abraham in the 55th after Watford's players left Chelsea plenty of space to work.

Winless in the league, Watford cut the deficit when Gerard Deulofeu scored from a penalty after being fouled by Jorginho. That was only Watford's second goal in its last six games.

Foster produced a string of saves to stop Chelsea taking complete control of the game. The best of the bunch were a leap in the 43rd to tip a powerful Mason Mount shot onto the crossbar, and a reaction save with his leg to keep out Pulisic in the 59th.

Watford pushed forward late in the game seeking a win, with Chelsea's defense disorganized, but couldn't create a clear chance.

Chelsea sits third in the table, eight points off leader Liverpool. It was the fifth straight league win for Chelsea, though the Blues lost to Manchester United 2-1 in the League Cup on Wednesday.