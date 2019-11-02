Surging Sheffield beats Burnley 3-0 in Premier League

Sheffield United's John Lundstram, left, and Burnley's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball during the English Premiership League soccer match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. Danny Lawson

Sheffield United returned to the Premier League after 12 years away with a mission to simply survive, but now it's thriving.

Two goals from John Lundstram lifted Sheffield to a 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Sheffield rose to sixth place in the table following its fourth straight Premier League game unbeaten, with French forward Lys Mousset again playing a crucial role.

Mousset was credited with assists on both of Lundstram's goals, as well as John Fleck's third goal.

Mousset twice turned passes on for Lundstram to finish at the far post, and played a fine through ball for Fleck for the third. Mousset had scored three goals in Sheffield's previous five league games, including the winning goal against Arsenal on Oct. 21.

Lundstram could have made it a hat trick in the 70th minute, but shot wide from a good position.

It was Burnley's third straight league defeat, leaving Sean Dyche's team four points above the relegation zone.