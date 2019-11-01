Nets slow down Harden, Rockets in 123-116 victory

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving gestures after a basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Taurean Prince had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets slowed down James Harden and the Houston Rockets in a 123-116 victory Friday night.

Two nights after scoring a franchise-record 159 points in a victory at Washington, the Rockets couldn't get nearly enough shots to drop after opening an early 15-point lead. They went 12 for 48 from 3-point range, with Harden a dismal 2 for 16.

Harden finished with 36 points and eight assists, but he was 10 for 31 from the field. Russell Westbrook added 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Stopping the 3 was clearly an emphasis for the Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson held up a sign of former Orlando Magic player Dennis Scott, wearing his No. 3 uniform, with a red line crossing through it.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Neither Harden nor Kyrie Irving was at his best in a matchup of the NBA's two leading scorers.

Harden came in leading the league with 36.8 points per game, and scored 59 in the Washington outburst. Irving came in at 35.3 per game and had scored at least 26 in all four games, and finished with 22 points on 7-for-18 shooting with 10 assists.

The Nets didn't need a big scoring performance from him in a well-balanced effort. Caris LeVert scored 25 points, Garrett Temple had 16 and Joe Harris 15.

CELTICS 104, KNICKS 102

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum hit a turnaround jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining and Boston beat New York for its fourth straight victory.

Tatum finished with 24 points. Kemba Walker scored 23 of his 33 points in the second half, and Gordon Hayward had 13 points and nine boards.

Marcus Morris led the Knicks with 29 points, hitting a tying 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left. Rookie RJ Barrett had 15 points and seven rebounds.

BUCKS 123, MAGIC 91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Milwaukee routed Orlando.

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds. The Bucks were coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points.

BULLS 112, PISTONS 106

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 26 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 22 and Chicago overcame a big effort by Derrick Rose against his former team to beat Detroi.

Rose delighted the hometown crowd with 23 points and seven assists. But the Bulls came away with the win after dropping three in a row while handing the Pistons their fourth loss in five games.

LaVine put Chicago ahead for good with back-to-back 3-pointers and added four free throws in the final 11.5 seconds. Porter shot 8 of 12, nailing three 3s. Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

PACERS 102, CAVALIERS 95

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help injury-depleted Indiana beat Cleveland for its first home victory of the season.

Jeremy Lamb added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 17 rebounds. The Pacers have won two in a row after opening the season 0-3.

Kevin Love led Cleveland with 22 points and 17 rebounds.