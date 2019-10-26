Cronkrite leads strong USF rushing attack in 45-20 win

Jordan Cronkrite rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida defeated East Carolina 45-20 on Saturday.

The Bulls (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) rushed for 347 yards including 99 and a touchdown from Jah'Quez Evans. Jordan McCloud was 9-of-12 passing with two touchdowns. Kirk Rygol added another TD pass.

The Pirates (3-5, 0-4) got a 100-yard kickoff return from Tyler Snead to start the game, but the Bulls then scored touchdowns on five of their seven first-half drives, including three straight to end the second quarter. Two of the first-half scores came after turnovers as the Bulls took a 35-10 lead.

The Bulls outgained the Pirates 525-324 including a 347-102 advantage on the ground as they averaged 8.7 yards on 40 carries.

Holton Ahlers threw for 217 yards with an interception for the Pirates.