Calgary visits Winnipeg after shootout victory

Calgary Flames (6-5-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-6-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Regina; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits Winnipeg after the Flames defeated Florida 6-5 in a shootout.

Winnipeg went 29-18-3 in Western Conference action and 25-12-4 at home a season ago. The Jets recorded 458 assists on 270 total goals last season.

Calgary finished 29-18-3 in Western Conference play and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flames allowed 2.7 goals on 28.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jets Injuries: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Flames Injuries: Johnny Gaudreau: day to day (illness).