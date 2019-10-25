Dartmouth stays undefeated with 59-24 win over Columbia

Derek Kyler passed for two touchdowns, Jared Gerbino ran for two scores and Dartmouth beat Columbia 59-24 on Friday night to stay undefeated on the season.

The Big Green (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League) scored 42 straight points after the Lions (2-4, 1-2) tied it at 10 early in the second quarter. Gerbino's first TD run gave Dartmouth the lead for good with 6:44 left in the second quarter and his second TD run made it 52-10 with 8:07 left in the third.

Columbia scored back-to-back touchdowns to cut the deficit to 52-24 before the end of the third, but Noah Roper's 8-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:14 left in the game.

Hunter Hagdorn had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Big Green.

Mike Roussos had seven catches for 82 yards for the Lions.