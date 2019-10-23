New California law aims to reduce injury risk in youth football

A new California law will soon affect how youth football is run throughout the Fresno region and state.

Assembly Bill 1, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, will prevent youth tackle football teams from having more than two full-contact practices each week during the preseason and regular season. It limits full-contact portions of a practice to 30 minutes in a single day and forbids full-contact practices during the offseason.

AB 1, which was introduced by Assemblymember Jim Cooper, will require coaches to receive a tackling and blocking certification each year. It mandates that an independent individual appointed by the youth sports organization be present at practices who can evaluate players showing signs of injury and, if necessary, remove them from the field. It also requires one state-licensed emergency medical technician or higher-level medical professional to be at all preseason, regular season and postseason games.

In addition, safety equipment must be inspected before every full-contact practice or game.

Many similar measures are already in place for high school and middle school football teams run by school districts, charter schools and private schools. This bill puts them in place for other amateur youth teams and leagues.

Cooper, who represents the 9th Assembly District in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties, said that he, in conjunction with the California Youth Football Alliance (CAYFA), felt it was a necessary course of action.

“We have to protect kids from head injuries,” Cooper said. “We are ensuring that the youth are able to enjoy one of America’s favorite pastimes and sports.”

In 2018, Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, attempted to pass Assembly Bill 2108. The “Safe Football Act” aimed to ban youth football for children under the age of 12, but was pulled before the committee vote. However, AB 1’s broadening of scope for youth football regulations passed with support from many youth football and medical organizations, and no legislators voted against it.

Central coach predicts bill will boost sport

Central High School head coach Kyle Biggs said the bill will bring more participation within youth football.

“It’s just a safety measure, providing parents a ‘safety net,’ so players will not be banging heads every day during practice,” said Biggs, whose team is consistently ranked among the best in the region. “Some parents don’t know how much contact they [the players] are really doing.

“What a good organization does is teaches them [the players] proper tackling techniques, circuits, and fundamentals.”

Omar Evans, the president of the California Youth Football Association, called the legislation “excellent.”

“It makes it better for the kids by increasing safety (and) it will increase their longevity in the sport,” Evans said. “We need to make sure the kids are safe first of all, and are being taught the proper techniques.”

Cost will go up

The bill could be costly for teams – especially from smaller organizations – having to pay for an EMT to be present at each game.

Evans, who played football starting at 8 years old, said the bill may raise prices for organizations.

“It’s going to be difficult for some associations to afford it,” Evans said. “A lot of organizations are not going to be able to afford the medical expenses.”

Jason Peterson, the co-president of Hoover Youth Football in Fresno, said his organization puts a priority on preventing injuries through teaching proper technique.

“[Hoover Youth Football] is a fundamentals league, without impacting the quality of the game,” Peterson said. “We focus more on teaching the students good techniques, sportsmanship and the rules of the game, rather than the wins and losses.”

Peterson, who has coached over 20 years in high school football, said he thinks the bill will bring more participation to the sport.

“With early intervention, we can treat injuries and symptoms, and send the kids back onto the field,” Peterson said. “We want to limit injuries to the kids. We want them to be available.”

This story is part of a collaborative project between McClatchy and seniors in the journalism program at Sacramento State University. For more information about the program, or to send a message, visit facebook.com/sacstatejournalism.