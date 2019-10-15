Washington looks to complete sweep of St. Louis in NLCS

St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA in regular season) Washington: Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA in regular season)

NLCS: Washington leads the series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: Nationals will look to complete sweep of Cardinals in Game 4 of NLCS

The Nationals are 50-31 on their home turf. Washington has hit eight home runs this postseason, Juan Soto has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .382.

The Cardinals have gone 41-40 away from home. St. Louis has a team batting average of .207 this postseason, Marcell Ozuna leads them with an average of .333, including six extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon lead the Nationals with 126 RBIs and a batting average of .319.

Paul Goldschmidt lead the Cardinals with 155 hits and a batting average of .260.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).