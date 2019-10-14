Sports
Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins
Anaheim Ducks (4-1-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (4-1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)
Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks travel to take on the Boston Bruins.
Boston finished 49-24-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 29-9-3 at home. The Bruins scored 65 power play goals on 251 power play opportunities last season.
Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-23-2 on the road. The Ducks averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Bruins Injuries: None listed.
Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (lower body).
