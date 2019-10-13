Jarry makes 27 saves, Penguins rout Jets 7-2

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35), Sam Lafferty (37) and Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Bourque (57) and Mason Appleton (82) follow the bouncing puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Fred Greenslade

Zach Aston-Reese, Sam Lafferty and Jake Guentzel each had two goals to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Dominik Simon also scored and Aston-Reese also had an assist for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots.

Mathieu Perreault and Mark Scheifele had goals for the Jets, and Laurent Brossoit finished with 21 saves.

Both teams were playing back-to-back games and lacked zip.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice on the power play, Max Pacioretty added a power-play goal and Vegas beat Los Angeles.

Reilly Smith and Mark Stone also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves as the Golden Knights swept their first set of back-to-back games.

Vegas was 3 for 3 on the power play after starting the season 3 for 17 with the man-advantage.

Jonathan Quick allowed five goals on 36 shots for the Kings.

Dustin Brown and Austin Wagner scored for Los Angeles.

SHARKS 3, FLAMES 1

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist to help San Jose beat Calgary.

Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc also scored as San Jose won their second straight after an 0-3-0 start. Logan Couture had two assists and Patrick Marleau had one in his first home game since rejoining the Sharks. Martin Jones stopped 32 shots after posting a 4.55 goals-against average while losing his first three starts.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which has lost two straight and three of its last four.

The Flames were playing their third road game in four days and second in as many days.

Cam Talbot had 17 saves in his Calgary debut. The 31-year-old, signed a one-year free agent contract with the Flames in the offseason after splitting time last season between Edmonton and Philadelphia.