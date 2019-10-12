Perry leads Navy over Tulsa 45-17

Tulsa's Cristian Williams and Brandon Johnson (8) bring down Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Stephen Pingry

Quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries to lead Navy to a 45-17 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Jamale Carothers, Nelson Smith and C.J. Williams also scored rushing touchdowns for Navy (4-1, 2-1 American). The Midshipmen snapped a 14-game losing streak in contests played outside of Annapolis, a stretch that dated back to their previous trip to Tulsa, a 31-21 victory on Sept. 30, 2017.

Navy entered the day leading the nation in rushing with an average of 312 yards per game and added to that total in this one, gaining 388 yards on the ground. Out of 63 overall offensive plays, the Midshipmen ran the ball 58 times.

Zach Smith threw for 254 yards and a touchdown for Tulsa (2-4, 0-2), which lost its fifth straight game to Navy. JuanCarlos Santana had nine receptions for 98 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: The Midshipmen's defense entered the day ranked 13th in the nation in rushing defense, giving up 90.3 yards per contest, and allowed Tulsa just 25 yards on the ground through the first half and 69 overall, 50 of which came on one drive early in the third quarter. Navy also ranked 12th in total defense before the game, allowing an average of 277 yards, and Tulsa gained just 99 in the first half and 174 through the first three quarters before ending up with 323 overall, adding more in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane had several missed opportunities in the first quarter that might have made a difference. On their first possession, Jacob Rainey's 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright for Tulsa's fourth straight missed field goal attempt (three by Rainey). Then on Tulsa's third drive, after Rainey did connect on a 41-yard field goal, it looked like Smith connected with Sam Crawford for a 98-yard touchdown pass. But following a lengthy review, the play ended up being called back when it was determined that Crawford stepped out of bounds before making the catch.

UP NEXT

Navy returns home to Annapolis on Saturday to take on USF.

Tulsa goes on the road to face No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday.