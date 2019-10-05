Halak stops 35 shots in Bruins’ 1-0 win over Coyotes

Boston Bruins' Chris Wagner (14) gets pinned up against the boards by the Arizona Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Christian Fischer (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo

Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots, Brad Marchand scored and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 15 straight games with a 1-0 win Saturday night.

The Bruins opened defense of their Eastern Conference title with a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Thursday night behind Tuukka Rask's 28 saves.

Boston turned to Halak for Game 2 and the veteran was sharp against Arizona, turning away one quality shot after another for his 48th career shutout.

Halak stopped Vinnie Hinostroza on a short breakaway in the first period and slid over to get a skate on Clayton Keller's shot from the slot. He also stopped Michael Grabner on a short-handed mini breakaway later in the period and had Phil Kessel muttering to himself with a glove save in the third.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for the Coyotes, who have not beaten the Bruins since 2010 in Prague.

The Coyotes made one of the biggest offseason splashes by acquiring Kessel in a trade with Pittsburgh.

Kessel had an assist on Arizona's only goal in its opener on Thursday, but the Coyotes lost 2-1 to Anaheim.

Kuemper, who played well after Antti Raanta was injured last season, stopped 27 shots in that game and started again Saturday after Raanta was recalled from Tucson of the AHL.

Arizona controlled play most of the first period until Boston made a push. Marchand beat Kuemper to the stick side with a wrister from the left circle with less than two minutes left.

Kuemper made some difficult saves in the second period, stopping David Pasternak on one shot and sliding over for a spectacular save on Marchand's rebound attempt.

Kumper also stuffed Chris Wagner on a near breakaway early in the third period and gave the Coyotes a chance with several quality saves.

NOTES: Arizona D Alex Goligoski played his 800th career game. ... Boston C David Krejci made his season debut after missing the opening game with a lower-body injury. ... The Coyotes are 0 for 4 on the power play this season after going 0 for 3 against Boston. ... The Bruins have won nine straight in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Boston plays at Vegas on Tuesday.

Arizona hosts the Golden Knights on Wednesday.