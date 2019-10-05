Orgeron throws 3TDs to lead McNeese past SE Louisiana 38-34

Cody Orgeron threw three touchdowns and his 33-yard score to Trevor Begue with 2:21 left gave McNeese a 38-34 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

McNeese (3-3, 1-2 Southland) built a 24-3 lead with 5½ minutes to play before halftime. The Lions rallied before intermission when Chason Virgil threw a 10-yard TD pass to C.J. Turner. Southern Louisiana (3-3, 2-1) forced a three-and-out and scored again when backup quarterback Cole Kelley threw a 31-yard score to Lorenzo Nunez to reduce the deficit to 24-17.

The Lions cut it to 24-20 with a field goal before they took their first lead when Virgil threw a 60-yard scoring pass to Nunez early in the fourth quarter.

McNeese regained the lead when Elijah Mack plunged in from a yard out about three minutes later. The Lions grabbed their last lead when Kelley threw a 2-yard TD to Bransen Schwebel with 7:06 left.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mack ran for 142 yards on 28 carries and scored twice.

Virgil finished with 321 yards passing and Kelley threw for two scores for the Lions.