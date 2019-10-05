Missouri QB Bryant injured in 42-10 rout of Troy

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. AP Photo

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant went down clutching his left knee late in the first half of a 42-10 victory over Troy on Saturday. Bryant didn't return to the game, but afterward, coach Barry Odom was cautiously optimistic that his quarterback wasn't seriously hurt.

"Kelly is getting checked out now, and I'll hopefully find out something later tonight," Odom said. "He was in great spirits, and our docs seemed like it was good news, but I don't want to go there until I get it confirmed."

After he released a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox, Bryant was hit low from behind by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo. Sailo was penalized for a personal foul on the play. The senior quarterback, a transfer from Clemson, eventually walked to the locker room but didn't return to the game or the sideline.

Bryant completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns ran for another touchdown. Taylor Powell, a sophomore, took over at quarterback in the second half and completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards but didn't guide the Tigers to any points. Jonathan Nance and Albert Okwuegbunam joined Knox with touchdown catches, and Larry Rountree III rushed for a touchdown.

Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett intercepted passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter and returned the second one 33 yards for a touchdown. Garrett has scored touchdowns in three straight games. The Tigers, who entered the game ranked third nationally in total defense, held Troy (2-3) to 211 total yards.

The Trojans scored first on Kaleb Barker's 15-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain on their first drive of the game. Missouri scored six straight touchdowns to take a 42-7 halftime lead.

"We didn't take advantage of some opportunities we had. We missed a protection or two and just couldn't get back in rhythm," Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. "Hats off to Missouri, they have a really good football team."

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: Sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is no longer enrolled in school or part of the team, Missouri announced. Jeffcoat played in every game as a true freshman. He missed the first four games of this season because of an elbow injury, but coach Barry Odom said Tuesday he expected Jeffcoat to play against Troy. Missouri said in an official statement it would not comment on the reason for Jeffcoat's departure.

Troy: Barker entered the day averaging 341.8 passing yards per game. But he hadn't faced a defense like Missouri's. Barker completed 15 of 26 passes for 92 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, before leaving the game with an injury late in the second quarter. Gunnar Watson finished the game, completing 5 of 9 passes for 58 yards.

UP NEXT

Troy: The Trojans will play host to South Alabama on Oct. 16.

Missouri: The Tigers finish a five-game homestand against Mississippi on Saturday.