Huntley runs for 2 TDs, Ball State rallies past NIU

Caleb Huntley ran 35 times for 157 yards and two TDs, and Ball State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Northern Illinois 27-20 in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Cardinals (2-3) trailed 17-3 at halftime and Ryan Rimmler kicked a 25-yard field goal to cut into the deficit in the middle of the third quarter. On the ensuing possession, the Huskies (1-4) fumbled deep in their territory. Huntley scored on the first play — a 3-yard run — and Drew Plitt passed to Justin Hall for the two-point conversion, pulling Ball State to 17-14.

Rimmler kicked a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter to tie it at 17. Huntley followed with a 45-yard TD run to give the Cardinals a 24-17 lead.

Tre Harbison ran 22 times for 146 yards for the Huskies.