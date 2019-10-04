Philadelphia begins season against Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Prague; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at home for the season opener.

Philadelphia went 37-37-8 overall and 19-18-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Flyers allowed 3.2 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

Chicago went 36-34-12 overall and 17-20-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Blackhawks scored 267 total goals last season, 48 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.